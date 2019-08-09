There are so many unsung heroes; but mine are the staff and management at Pine Lodge Nursing Home.
From the time you enter the facility, the receptionist greets you with a hello and a smile. The nurses, aides, therapy, kitchen, maintenance, laundry, management are really great.
The employees call the patients’ by their first names. Our brother, Glenn, smiles from ear to ear when they greet him or pass by and say hello. In the months that Glenn has been here, because of their dedication, the time has been so much better.
Thank you all. You are doing a great job, and I admire you for your work and dedication as does our brother, Willy; his wife, Sue; our sister, Mary; and her husband, David Lilly.
Glenna Bragg
Beckley