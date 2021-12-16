'Twas the night before Christmas when throughout the nations, not a creature was expecting the return of the Savior.
People are seeking the things of this world when the world should be seeking Jesus.
Something is seriously wrong when everyone is offended by everything except sin. Unopened Bibles are shelved away. Knees aren’t bowed and prayers aren’t prayed. But soon the trumpet will sound and Angels will proclaim the King is here!
It looks as though a measure of God’s protection is being lifted from America.
We are seeing a level of chaos intensifying everywhere resulting in murders, looting, robberies as lawlessness spreads. Yet, the woke movement and cancel culture narratives cannot cancel Jesus.
Media propaganda cannot cancel Jesus. Politicians’ agendas cannot cancel Jesus.
Inflation nor this gender-phobic nation cannot cancel Jesus. Global pandemics, mandates, or vaccinations cannot cancel Jesus.
There was no peace after changing the picture on a pancake box or bottle of syrup or destroying historical statues and artifacts. There’s been no visible joy and happiness obtained in the tearing down of a once great country.
Why are we not ever mindful of the Messiah, sent into this world over 2000 years ago to save us? Jesus didn’t come into this world to make bad men good; He came to make dead men live. Christ is Christmas and Christmas will still be celebrated even if the retail racks are empty. Without Christ, Christmas is just a hollow day. Unwrap the gift of Christ in your heart. Pray for the restoration of America! Take a stand against the shredding of the moral fibers of this country. Stop paying tribute to the evil things that pull away and distract from the Lord. Are you prepared to meet the Savior face to face?
When will the last opportunity be to answer the altar call? What will you do with Jesus? He beckons, ”Come Unto Me.” To be almost persuaded is to be totally lost and we’ll find that the Bible was true after all. ‘Twas the night before Christmas and throughout the nations, not a creature was expecting the return of the Savior.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring