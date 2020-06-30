Folks, I agree with The Register-Herald’s June 28 “Our Opinion” editorial referencing the renaming of Woodrow Wilson High School.
I have thought for many years that WWHS should be re-named, but to what name?
I believe that WWHS could be named in honor of one of its two most distinguished, internationally known alumni:
● Highly decorated Naval fighter pilot, test pilot and the Oct. 5, 1984, astronaut-pilot of the space shuttle Challenger, Jon McBride, who graduated from WWHS in 1960.
● Then there’s the award-winning filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, who graduated from WWHS and went on to make the internationally acclaimed film “Supersize Me” and others, but I don’t know when he graduated from WWHS.
If there is a distinguished, internationally known graduate from Stratton High School, that person’s name should also be considered.
I would love to say Katherine Johnson graduated from Stratton, but I can’t. She graduated from Institute.
We could just rename WWHS to Beckley High School and be done with it. That is what’s on team jerseys.
Either way, you’ll still be able to keep the school mascot, “The Flying Eagles.”
I believe that there should be a citywide referendum to give the residents the choice.
Gator Williams
Beckley