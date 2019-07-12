There are no words for me to describe the unbearable pain of loosing my baby brother. I feel as though time has stood still. No one lived life to its fullest and enjoyed it like Chris. I was so proud of him, all he had accomplished and what he was going to accomplish in the future. He loved his family whole heartily. There is nothing he would not do for us.
Kamie was such a beautiful young girl. Everyone loved her presence. She and her friends had their whole lives ahead of them.
Dave Jude was a great friend to my brother and I will forever be grateful for that. I pray for comfort for the families who are suffering with us during this tragedy. And ask that you continue to pray for my nieces and nephews.
Until we meet again, I love you brother.
Kenneth S. Cline
Beckley