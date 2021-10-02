I’m 57 years old and I have lived in Beckley my whole life. I was working as the main pizza maker at a Pizza Hut when Covid-19 hit. The virus impacted the business so badly that it had to shut down, and I lost my job.
Now, I’m paid $11.20 an hour at a nursing home here in Beckley. I make and deliver coffee for 165 people in seven wings across the nursing home. Residents depend on me for three meals a day, every day of the week. I make coffee, I push food carts, I do food prep, I do cleanup.
I’m committed to my work, and I give 100 percent at all times. I like my co-workers, but working conditions aren’t totally safe. A Covid-19 outbreak has affected nearly one-third of the home’s residents. I’m working there every day in a mask and protective glasses all day. I face health risks every day.
I make about $500 a week. It’s barely enough to get by at the end of each month, especially considering the hazardous work I’m performing and the risks I face each day.
My living quarters are modest. I live with my wife in a garage apartment attached to my parents’ property. Right now, I owe them $2,000 for old gas and electric bills from when I was out of work following a surgery, and I’m also behind $1,000 on my electric, gas, sewer and water. Yes, I work hard, but there’s no way to accumulate any savings, and there’s no real way to make ends meet.
Food prices are getting higher every day. I recently paid $30 for two packs of hamburgers. And gas prices are outrageous. I regularly have to take my wife to a hospital three hours away in Morgantown, and it costs me $55 to fill my tank. Sometimes, I’ve had to reschedule doctor’s appointments because I didn’t have enough gas in the tank to drive to the doctor’s office.
Attention, Washington: We’re hurting out here!
I voted for Donald Trump, but my message goes out to politicians of any party: Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike, you need to do more to help the American people. You need to stop fighting with each other and start working together to solve this country’s problems.
I think Congress needs to wake up and see how hard things are for the everyday working person. The infrastructure and budget plans being debated in Washington would help folks here in West Virginia so much. Instead of arguing over the price tag, politicians should do the fair thing and raise taxes on the wealthiest among us. I think it would be a great idea, for example, to expand Medicare coverage to include dental, hearing and visual services. I see a lot of seniors at the nursing home who can’t afford to obtain the medical services they need. They deserve better. Prescription drug costs should be lower. And home care workers deserve higher pay.
I have an important message to Sen. Joe Manchin: Senator, we’re relying on you to take care of people in places like Beckley, West Virginia. We need you to do the right thing. You can help our state recover economically by voting for the infrastructure bill, and by supporting the budget plan.
This is no time to skimp, Sen. Manchin. West Virginia needs you at a time like this.
Dennis Ward
Beckley