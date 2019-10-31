Mr. Maynor, NASA assured us in Florida that rocket launches do not affect the weather or our health and I believe it.
That big orange tank that went up with each space shuttle launch is filled with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen that when the hydrogen is burned, creates pure water vapor.
The solid rocket boosters are filled with a mixture of aluminum oxide and denatured alcohol combined with some sort of jelling agent to keep it from burning up too fast.
Serious hurricanes have been hitting the U.S. long before the first rocket was ever launched and yes, they are getting stronger and more frequent, but I think you touched on an overlooked source of global warming.
Jets do not use rocket fuel to fly. They use kerosene that will turn into something like jello in the far-below-zero temperatures at high altitudes, so it is mixed with anti-jelling agents.
That white streak you see behind jets at high altitudes is a condensation trail and is made up of ice crystals mixed with the smoke of the burned kerosene containing the same carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide as coal.
There are a little more than 87,000 flights in the air over the U.S. in any given 24 hour period (Google: How many US flights are there per day).
Most of those flights are commercial, military and civilian jets flying in or close to the Stratosphere where those greenhouse gasses are trapped.
I believe God put coal on this planet for us to use as a fertilizer by crushing it into a powder and mixing it into our garden soil.
Coal has all of the right nutrients at the perfect balance that our plants need and only needs to be mixed in once every 10 years instead of every year.
And, Mr. Carter, you’re right, we can and should convert all internal combustion engines, coal, oil, and gas-fired power plants to burn hydrogen.
All city vehicles in Orlando, Fla., have been powered by hydrogen for about 12 years with more power than gas or diesel and no problems.
Gator Williams
Beckley