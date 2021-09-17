I’m writing in response to David Baker’s vitriolic attack on Lonnie Bailey and his views.
I have news for you, Mr. Baker. This is America and we have freedom of speech!
To denigrate and ridicule someone as you did, because you don’t like their views, reveals a lot about you and what a narrow-minded and vindictive person you are.
For you to say that Mr. Bailey should be in a mental institution, because he has a different view or opinion than you do, makes me wonder what mental institution left the gate open and let you get out!
Remember, opinions are like navels, we all have one.
Stan Fletcher
Rhodell