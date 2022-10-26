The Founding Fathers were clear about America’s goals.
Thomas Jefferson authored the concept of freedom and human rights. As a slave owner he isolated those “precepts” from the whippings, the murders, the denial of freedom and the enslavement of his own children, born to his wife’s half-sister, Sally Hemings.
The Constitution, The Declaration of Independence and The Bill of Rights all express the necessity of defending the Nation from just such human failure.
The Founders knew that even a democratic republic could become corrupted by money and power, exorcise God’s authority and lay claim to being the “source” of human rights.
They made it clear that our rights as human beings are granted by God and cannot be transferred from one transient government to another or taken away altogether. It is the role of our freely elected government to protect and preserve human right – God’s gift to every human being.
God is not mocked. No government that ignores or denies God can be truly American. It will be doomed to failure if it ever fails to submit to his will. Well, it has. The signs of failure are everywhere. God has been routed from our democratically-elected government. The people are lied to and robbed by the very institutions and leaders they depend on to protect them.
By separating church and state, the founders intended to protect the nation from the kind of religious oppression that existed in Europe – but they never intended to exclude God from the operation of the state.
Over time the political class has jettisoned God from the republic. This is the main cause of our national demise. In America, most people believe that their human rights originate with the government and not with God.
The extent to which the government can distance itself from God (not to be confused with religion) is the extent to which the government can avoid its obligation to protect human rights and can control you and confiscate your wealth.
Adib Aqeel
Beckley
