Dear Raleigh County Schools,
You have stated that any child that misses a recent school day due to the threat of impending violence, my words paraphrased, their absence will be unexcused. That is perfectly fine with me. Mark my child unexcused absence for today. I do not care, Mr. Rocky Powell, or superintendent Mr. David Price, no matter how much you’ve “upped” the security, you still cannot guarantee us parents of our children’s safety.
So, as my child’s parent, which I’m sorry tops you, because, did you carry my child? Did you birth my child? Have you raised them to 17 years of age, and worry daily about sending them to this school to only be told your own decision about your child’s safety is wrong and they will suffer with an unexcused absence? No, you’ve not done anything like the above mentioned with my child. So with that said, mark them unexcused, just like the actions of the student(s) who started this threat. No excuse for it.
There need to be better laws protecting our children that we send to your schools. Arm the teachers. The children that are troublesome? Out! Don’t play with fire and let Woodrow become another Columbine. Or Sandy Hook. Or Aztec High, Marjory Stone Douglas High, Santa Fe High School. These are all schools with at least more than one fatality. Reprimand the student(s) responsible, but don’t punish our children for their own safety. That’s unexcused in my book.
Nona McGuire
Mabscott