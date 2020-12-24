This world is full of broken dreams, broken homes, and broken hearts because society is disillusioned by evil – rejecting the Christ of Christmas, increasingly becoming secularized, blatantly denying God, legalizing sin, chasing selfish desires, and hating truth. There can be no contentment within while seeking the wrong places for happiness.
Only God’s divine power and saving grace can turn your upside down world right side up when you repent and pray for forgiveness and salvation trusting in Jesus Christ; God’s “Indescribable Gift.”
Out in an open field, an angel of God announced the birth of our Lord (Luke 2:11). The First Christmas, God’s unmerited favor, took place beneath heaven’s shining star guiding shepherds and wise men not to a decorated scented pine but to a lowly cattle stall.
God sent “The Light Of The World” in the darkness in a stable in an obscure village called Bethlehem. If Christ had not come, there would be no bridge across the great gulf of sin and there would be no hope beyond the grave. Christ’s birth is the hinge on which history swings. “The Son of God became a Son of man so that sons of man might become sons of God.” (CS Lewis).
The King of Glory was born to die that we may choose to live in Him. The Messiah cradled in the manger is the lamb on the cross because “God so loved the world...”(John 3:16).
Christmas is when God’s mercy upon the human race arrived.
Except a man be born again through Christ, there’s no other way to attain salvation. It can’t be earned, it can’t be bought nor achieved through any other means.
The First Nativity is God’s fulfilled promise of his omnipresent, omniscient and omnipotent love towards us. Immanuel was born, joy was born, peace was born, hope was born. Behold the savior, the redeemer, the sanctified one, the justified one, the glorified one; who came to reconcile mankind to God.
Without Jesus, Christmas is just a “hollow” day.
Receive God’s present and know his presence.
Rejoice! The Lord is come.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring