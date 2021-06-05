The first uncertainty we must face in the coal mining industry is how much coal remains to be mined and are the costs feasible. No matter who is crying wolf on how the coal should be mined, as long as the coal operators don’t change the course of the Ohio River to get the coal.
Before the coal vein runs out, we should be enticing other industries to locate to West Virginia, which I am sure we are but if a company isn’t willing to invest $20 million in a project, they will never stay.
Free industrial park space and small start-up costs bring in companies that rape the work force in low wages, no benefits and within five to ten years leave.
Roll up your sleeves, Governor Justice, and go after Microsoft. Maybe they need an east coast factory.
First you have to sell your great workforce and anybody disciplined enough to work in the coal fields can do any job in the world if properly trained.
Steve Kopa
Weirton