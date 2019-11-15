In response to the story “Ministry struggles to find home,” I think the move is a wonderful idea.
It says in the article that 40 churches support the move. Those who are against that say put it in a church. It is not about the churches, it is about the businesses that don't want it there. It’s not going to harm their business. Clientele is not the problem. A place for the people is what is needed, the help is what this is for. Anywhere you put it someone is going to complain.
Businesses that are complaining cater to different clientele as they say. Just for example, what if it were a business like a pool hall, they would complain and say, too much noise and traffic, gambling, clientele. Huh?
I commend the idea. It saves on finances in a lot of ways than just focusing on the clientele.
Tony Bennett
Beckley