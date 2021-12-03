Carole Williams, while I agree with the title of your Oct. 31 letter, “We should learn more from our history,” the rest of your letter is a total misrepresentation of the facts.
We’re still the greatest super power the world has ever seen in the history of this planet. It’s why so many countries have copied our democracy, and it’s why other countries are trying to copy our democracy.
Until Dec. 7, 1941, Japan referred to us as a weak, fat, lazy and undisciplined paper tiger, but their opinion changed rather quickly. I guess you’d have to live and go to school in Japan for three years, as I did, to learn this.
Whether it’s technology, manufacturing or construction, we still have a skilled labor force, and always will.
What happened in the ’70s is that some companies discovered that they can have their goods manufactured in other countries, pay their workforce less than our minimum wage, but bring those goods back to the U.S. and still charge premium prices for their goods. What gets me about this is that some of those goods are being manufactured in our territories just so they can carry the “Made in the USA” label.
I worked for big oil for sixteen years. ExxonMobil is the world’s largest energy producing company. ExxonMobil controls the supply of oil in the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. I understand your misinformation though. When I worked for big oil, I was told that if anyone asked me why the price of gas was so high, I was to blame it on the Saudis.
My father was in the military for the first sixteen years of my life. I was raised by my father, his superiors, my school teachers, and the parents of my friends believing that an insurrection into our U.S. Capitol would be an act of anarchy, communism and fascism. All participants, regardless of their role, are traitors, guilty of treason and are to be put to death by firing squad.
I still believe that 750 30-06 rounds are cheaper for taxpayers than prison sentences.
Gator Williams
Beckley