Need to act now
on climate change
The reports generated by NASA over the last decade say we might have 50 years if we are lucky. This time, it is not only morally wrong but will kill all of the earth’s creatures and mother earth will start over. We can no longer afford to have energy be a commodity.
We have split the atom, gone to the moon, we have the skills. We have to inconvenience the one percent and switch to a hydrogen economy. Hydrogen is highly flammable and is the most common element in the universe. Think water. No exploration, no pipelines, no tankers, no trucks, no pollution, all energy needs will be dealt with on the spot. Warships, aircraft, power plants, trucks and autos will all be producing water instead of carbon. Now.
Gary W. Carter
Lashmeet