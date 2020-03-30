It is a sign of spring. Dandelions are in bloom and “Vote for me” signs are all over Beckley. What is missing, you may ask? You can’t find the qualifications of candidates for any office and what exactly these candidates propose.
I believe the job of The Register-Herald is to provide in a timely fashion the answers to these questions. Failure to do this ensures that unqualified individuals who put up the most signs will win. When a candidate registers to be in the election, they should fill out a form stating qualifications and plans for the community. Then The Register-Herald would publish this information prior to election day so that we the public will be able to make a properly formed decision.
Simply saying “Vote for Me” doesn’t count. We have numerous problems in our community and not being informed of a candidate’s positions and qualifications is No. 1.
Early voting is April 29 to May 9 with the primary on May 12. The Register-Herald can make this information available and help the citizens make a truly informed decision. Voting is a duty of every citizen. Being an informed voter is our duty. Will you help, Register-Herald?
John Ziolkowski
Beckley