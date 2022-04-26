West Virginia as we know it would not exist without the labor movement. Generations of workers, from coal mines to classrooms, have built and continue to build what our state needs and takes pride in. However, we should take no pride in how we have largely disregarded or acted against labor, actions that have occurred both on the state and federal levels.
Just a few years ago in 2018, our West Virginia teachers and school personnel had no option but to strike. This strike included my own family and was strengthened by solidarity from outside the union both in-person and online. Even with the pay increase won through collective action, I want to highlight that West Virginia teachers still make less than teachers in neighboring states.
For over a year, around 1,100 UMWA members in Alabama have been on strike against Warrior Met Coal. As the union has noted, hedge funds that absorbed bankrupted Walter Energy into Warrior Met Coal made hundreds of millions of dollars while coal miners lost benefits and their labor contracts. The UMWA has reported that Warrior Met Coal has refused to bargain in good faith, with miners on the picket line even being victims of vehicular assault. Some of these miners have taken their strike to New York City, home of those hedge funds, and even spoken before Congress. In West Virginia, the UMWA is easily one of the most recognizable labor unions. Ask yourself and be honest: Did you have any idea that the UMWA has had an ongoing major strike in the South for over 365 days?
Union victories at Amazon, Starbucks, academic institutions, Verizon, and elsewhere that you may have heard about recently should remind you that without real solidarity from you and decision-makers we elect, unions and our state cannot thrive. I took time to research and see which West Virginia primary candidates unions like the AFT-West Virginia, WVEA, and UMWA asked me to support. Can you say the same?
Logan Jarrell
Beckley