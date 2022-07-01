There’s a deep sense of pride when I stand for the national anthem and recite The Pledge of Allegiance to The Star-Spangled Banner as I celebrate the privilege of independence entrusted to us by our founding fathers. Let freedom ring lest we forget that it isn’t free.
The flag doesn’t fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Freedom rings in “Bravery and Strength” who fought for their homeland. Independence rings because “Heroic Courage” charged on to the battlefield. Liberty rings as “Valor and Honor” often return home in a coffin draped with the Red, White and Blue. The patriots’ blood is woven into Old Glory’s fabric, thread by thread.
John F. Kennedy said, “We must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the words, but to live by them.”
Freedom stands for something greater than the right to behave however I choose. It’s a privilege not to be taken for granted. Liberty must be maintained responsibly and one must strive to do what’s right to know true independence and freedom. Evil laws are being justified in the name of freedom. This nation must turn back to God.
Former president Donald Trump stated, “Our republic was formed on the basis that freedom is not a gift from the government, but that freedom is a gift from God.” Abraham Lincoln expressed, “No law can give you the right to do what is wrong.” George Washington knew that “It is impossible to rightly govern a Nation without God and the Bible.”
God’s Word is our moral compass. The Bible states in Psalm 33:12, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” Ronald Reagan assured us, “Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed down for them to do the same. Freedom prospers when religion is vibrant and the rule of law under God is acknowledged.”
“Now The Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” – 2 Cor. 3:17.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring