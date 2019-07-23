Following the election victory of the Citizen’s Party and the beginning of Mayor Beverly White’s tenure, I feel it is important that we take some time to reflect on the party’s accomplishments under John Manchester and the town council.
Mayor Manchester served for a decade and a half in the dual role of mayor and city manager. He brought both professionalism and humor to the office. He also focused on long-term issues in both infrastructure and branding for the City of Lewisburg. This was focused in public works and beautification of the community for all members.
In the area of public works, the mayor and council replaced and greatly expanded the water system, improved storm drainage, improved road systems and street lighting, and access to sidewalks, walking trails, and rail-to-trail development. They also expanded and upgraded the community parks system, integrated roadside green spaces into the streetscape, and established a curb-side recycling program. These projects were done in conjunction with county, state and federal governments, community organizations, regional and national foundations, federal, the Boy Scouts, local volunteers and city workers.
Under Mayor Manchester’s tenure the city also expanded public safety services and regulations through expansion of fire and police capacity, hazard mitigation agreements, drug ordinances and programs, fracking restrictions and equal protection clauses in advance of the state government, a Brunch Bill, and established a building inspection program and updated city code and zoning standards.
The city has also been recognized over this period as the Coolest Small Town in America, a Tree City USA, America in Bloom Community, Coolest Downtown, Circle of Champions, Happiest Mountain Town, state-level “All Star Community,” “All Star Community Enrichment,” “Community Enrichment,” and “Vision for Tomorrow” awards, #7 “Safe Burglary Zone,” “2nd Safest City in West Virginia,” Area Wide Optimization Plant from the EPA for drinking water, and Water Fluoridation Quality standards.
The city also achieved Home Rule Status under West Virginia law and revised its charter. It also focused on streamlining the city’s operation in both the revenue and expense areas through code reform and technological improvements.
Through branding, marketing support and services, the city and its workers have hosted and maintained civic events, fairs and festivals for the enjoyment of local, regional and national tourists, thereby placing tourism as the driving force for the benefit of Lewisburg, the business community and the surrounding county.
All in all, hats off to the Manchester regime, and best wishes and continued success to Mayor White and the new council.
Gregg Wingo
Lewisburg