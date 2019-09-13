I recently watched the movie “Unplanned.” It was so graphic and so disturbing that a few times I had to turn my head away. I have always taken a strong stand against abortion, but after watching this movie I don’t understand how anyone could not change their mind about abortion and start fighting against it with all their might. It’s a cruel, unmerciful, hard-hearted and brutal procedure, to say the least. It should be first degree murder.
I also can’t imagine how anyone could be the person that has to count the body parts, to make sure nothing is left in the mother’s womb; it’s as hard-hearted as doing the abortion.
What an eye opening this movie was.
If we want God’s blessing on America, we must stop this legal murder. Deuteronomy 30:19 says: “I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.”
I pray abortion will continue to be dealt with state by state until there is an end to abortion in America. My prayer is that someday the language within new legislation will be that “life begins at the moment of conception,” and it does. Jeremiah 1:5 says: “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee…”
It is mind-boggling to even think how many abortions have taken place and still are happening across America in the name of a women’s “right to choose.” A woman makes that decision because she thinks it’s her body, but that innocent, precious baby, who didn’t ask to be there, has no say and no consideration about the fact; he or she would love a chance to live.
Think about Ashley Bratcher’s story. She played Abby in the movie and found out that her mother was within seconds of aborting her when she had a change of heart. How appreciative she is to be alive and being used for God in the pro-life movement. Psalm 139:14 says: “I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works.”
Bonnie Galford
Wayside