It's amazing so many people persist in believing God is their personal accountant, psychologist, fan, baby-sitter, lover and pal. He's an alcoholic drink that never loses its punch. Never mind what Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking and mountains of evidence say otherwise. Never mind the blood spilt, the wars fought in his name. Don't forget he erased nearly the entire human race and called it good. Where was freedom of choice? Where was love? Even the devil can't take credit for God's actions.
Stop giving to churches and hitch your wagon to a faithful star. Give your trust to science and reason. That's love, brother. Where was God when children were slaughtered in Texas and elsewhere? Was that part of his master plan? Was that to test our faith like Job? Your Christian and Muslim Allah are not inerrant, infallible, and so, not perfect. After all, God created (according to some) Adam and Eve.
All your praying is stupid and illogical: You ask God to intervene in human affairs, forgetting he supposedly gave us free will. We decide, not God. If he does halt events, then free will is a sham, a lie. Use the brain natural selection gave you. You'll be better for it.
Oh, my child! Jesus never said a thing in praise of education! He never gave us a Theory of Everything (or of Anything). He is anti-First Amendment, anti-knowledge, anti-truth. While you looked toward heaven in a semi-delirious mystical state, church officials fleeced your heart and money. God cannot solve your problems. Only you can. He is a spook, an illusion; he's a not and a never has been. Happy take-off, happy binding. Don't worry, just be happy. Give up everything you learnt in school. It's OK. Man never evolved anyway, and is only 6,000 years old. The Bible is the bloodiest book ever produced.
It's raining DNA outside. Trees and birds, songs for you and me. It's spreading microbes (that mostly make us up; no soul) and strange, wondrous things. It's raining progress for the living. And, oh yeah, Jesus did not make such a great sacrifice: Half-god, he knew death would not last for him. But truth is timeless and with eons even religion will die out on Earth. Or we will because it didn't.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville