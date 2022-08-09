Mountain State University defrauded students by not advising their accreditation troubles. They were in trouble for 10 years before being forcefully closed. All students need to apply for the borrower defense, and follow the Sweet v Devos case.
The school was in trouble for 10 years and took advantage of the students, with promises they could not keep. That victimization has caused harm to many in this area.
Tara Harris
Sugar Hill, GA
Formerly of Crab Orchard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.