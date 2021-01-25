Folks, I believe the NAACP is right in trying to get WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey disbarred and removed from office. I also believe Morrisey should be disbarred and removed.
While I believe that the NAACP’s reasons are correct, they may be easy for Morrisey to disprove. Here is an easier reason for Morrisey to be disbarred that is impossible for Morrisey to disprove.
The Eleventh Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states: “The Judicial power of the United States shall not be construed to extend to any suit in law or equity, commenced or prosecuted against one of the United States by Citizens of another State, or by Citizens or Subjects of any foreign State.”
The Eleventh Amendment was proposed by Congress on March 4, 1794, and declared ratified on Jan. 8, 1798, so it’s nothing new.
Texas Attorney General (AG) Ken Paxton, WV AG Patrick Morrisey, and the 15 other AGs would have learned in their respective Schools of Law that it is un-Constitutional for them to sue Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania for any reason.
The 132 Republican lawmakers in Congress who also signed on for this un-Constitutional action have probably already been told by now that they can’t do this and they should all probably be facing expulsion from Congress.
Gator Williams
Beckley