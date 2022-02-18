Recently, someone said to me that there was only one way to get to heaven and they seemed confident that they knew the way. It reminded me of something I had read.
Years ago out West, the “white man” was forcing the Indians to convert to the white man’s religion or be killed. Naturally, not wanting to die, the Indians were converting to the white man’s religion.
That’s all except one old Indian Chief. He had practiced his own form of religion all his life, as had his ancestors before him, and he wasn’t about to change now.
Finally the white man decided to give the old chief one last chance. They asked, “Don’t you want to go to heaven?” And the old chief replied, “If heaven is going to be filled with people like you, I don’t want to go there.”
Edward W. Bok, a philanthropist, said, “Make you the world a bit better or more beautiful because you have lived in it.” And Jesus said to love one another.
Wouldn’t it be nice if everyone took their advice.
In the mean time, I think I’ll just stick with the old Indian.
Stan L. Fletcher
Rhodell