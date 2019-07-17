Here we are in mid-July, the month where earlier we celebrated our Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776, some 243 years later.
We are a nation of immigrants who came to this continent starting in the mid-16th century. In the process of that immigration, we disenfranchised millions of native American Indians, driving them almost to complete extinction. We took their land, declared them to be infidels unworthy of living because their belief system was different from ours.
We are now in a situation where thousands of immigrants are attempting to come to this country to seek the same opportunity that our forefathers sought, yet we have a president who has decided that because of the color of their skin or some other reason he and his supporters do not want them here. Yet it is these very people that he and his rich friends hire to do their manual labor because they are undocumented and will work for less money than a legal citizen will accept.
It appears that to discourage further immigration at our southern border we have decided to treat these people as less than human beings. We seem to think they do not deserve necessities that we take for granted – soap, toothpaste, toothbrush and a somewhat comfortable place to sleep. We want to block any further migration by building a “Great Wall” similar to the Great Wall of China.
What has happened to all of us (members of Congress in particular) that we accept the treatment of these people in this manner. It seems that most of the Congress professes to be Christian and subscribe to the teachings of Jesus Christ. What has become of his statement, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” What has become of our country that has on the Statue of Liberty the following, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”
When most of our (yours included) forefathers came to this country there were no questions about what are your skills, what college did you attend, no, just come on in and get to work following the dream of freedom and safety and making a good life. You, too, are welcome.
Please consider attempting to solve this situation by working together as citizens of this great country, not Democrats or Republicans trying to see that they get re-elected in the next political battle. We deserve better and so do these poor migrants.
The Fourth of July in this country is a celebration of our freedom from a royal tyrant. How ironic that we now have a president who seems to worship international tyrants and now wants a glorious military parade in his honor. We do not need military parades. We need recognition of peaceful activities that continue to unite this country.
Charles Selby
Cool Ridge