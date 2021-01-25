I find it ironic that Congresswoman Miller now is calling for unity, saying Congress should not impeach and convict President Trump for his seditious actions of urging his followers to march on the Capitol and be strong, just after Rudy Giuliani called for combat.
Where were those thoughts of unity when she voted to reject the democratically elected electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania? She voted that way despite there being no credible evidence of any improprieties in those elections (not counting the three Republicans who voted on behalf of deceased relatives).
She should know that just because someone yells, “The sky is falling,” over and over does not make it true. “Chicken Little” Trump has been doing that for the last five years. She should know better, and should resign her seat in Congress in favor of a Republican who is loyal to the United States.
For her actions, national corporations are refusing to donate to her campaign. Patriotic Americans should also refuse to donate to her, and should boycott her business, Dutch Miller Chevrolet, until she resigns her office.
Robert S. Baker
Beckley