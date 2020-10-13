In the face of raging wildfires, record hurricanes and extreme droughts and floods, the Trump Environmental Protection Agency has rolled back methane emission standards for gas and oil fields. Following seven other such exemptions, plus multiple subsidies for fossil fuels and suppression of alternative energy, this rollback is especially dangerous. When averaged over its atmospheric lifetime, 12 years from its release, methane has nearly 100 times the global warming power of CO2.
Further, in 2019, Robert Howarth at Cornell University reported that 60 percent of the recent spike in atmospheric methane originates from oil and gas fields and that the spike corresponds to the fracking boom.
In light of recent interviews and FLIR (forward-looking infrared) thermal imaging conducted at Texas fracking facilities, the Cornell report appears credible. The project found that, far from the few leaks generally believed, these operations were essentially hemorrhaging methane. Using FLIR photography, methane was shown spewing through countless small openings, deliberate venting and enormous releases, called “blowdowns”.
This heavy methane pollution is occurring unnoticed across the U.S., moreover. According to a May 13 Pittsburgh Post article, Pennsylvania frackers emitted 1.1 million tons of methane, but only reported one sixteenth of that. In West Virginia, reporting the amount of fracked methane released isn’t even required.
To continue such unfettered fossil-fuel production, big energy creates public confusion. In Meet the Climate Denial Machine, Media Matters, Jill Fitzsimmons exposes the many ways this is done:
“Conservative media has given voice to groups funded by industries that have a financial interest in blocking action on climate change (as one example). The libertarian Competitive Enterprise Institute has sponsored paid advertisements, op-eds, and blogs that misrepresent scientific research in order to downplay the threat of climate change. CEI has received funding from the American Petroleum Institute, ExxonMobil, Texaco, General Motors and the Koch Family Foundations among other fossil fuel interests over the last decade ... Meanwhile, mainstream media has failed to press U.S. policymakers on how they will address this global threat.”
Thus, apparently for corporate profit alone, global warming is steadily increasing while you and I pay the price.
Barbara Daniels
Richwood