When I was growing up, I can remember seeing pictures in LIFE magazine of babies with phocomelia (malformations of the arms and legs). These babies had been born to mothers in the late 1950s and early 1960s in West Germany, Great Britain and Canada. Their mothers had been prescribed thalidomide for nausea. It was not prescribed in the United States because it had not gone through the rigid testing of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The two main cannabinoids, or active ingredients, in marijuana are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THC is the euphoria producing component. CBD appears to have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and neuroprotective properties, according to the National Academics of Sciences Engineering and Medicine.
In the United States, the FDA has approved two synthetic THC drugs: Dronabinol and Nabilone for chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting and dronabinol for loss of appetite and weight in patients with AIDS. In June 2018, the FDA approved the first natural marijuana plant derived drug, Epidiolex, an oil for the treatment of two rare forms of childhood epilepsy.
The term “medical marijuana” refers to the insufficiently regulated use of the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its extracts to treat symptoms of illness and other conditions.
State legislation of “medical marijuana” has not been accompanied by the rigorous scientific approved process with regulations for dosing, production, packaging and monitoring that have made FDA approved medications safe and effective. In such states, “medical marijuana” is often approved for conditions where research is inadequate.
“Medical” use may inadvertently lead to addiction, increased risk of psychosis, mental or psychological impairment, lung damage when smoked and complications for unborn children when used during pregnancy. According to a recent study, nearly seventy percent of approved marijuana dispensaries in Colorado recommend marijuana to pregnant mothers experiencing morning sickness.
“Medical Marijuana” legislation is associated with increased illicit marijuana use, is linked to increased emergency room visits for marijuana intoxicated children and has been a stepping stone to legislation of crecreational marijuana.
THC levels are rising substantially in commercially available marijuana. The natural levels of THC in cannabis are under 1 percent. Using powerful lights, selective breeding, hydration, chemical fertilizers and special soils, the industry has created a new and more potent marijuana plant than the one of the 1960s and 1970s. The average THC content in the “new” marijuana exceeded 12 percent nationwide in 2014.
Although not implented, recommendations have beeen made to revise the Netherlands Opium Act to place cannabis condaining more than 15 percent THC in List 1 (Hard Drugs).
In a state where illegal drugs have killed many of our citizens, where every day babies in hospital nurseries are suffering from withdrawal, where weekly, I see pregnant women who have tested positive for marijuana, I grieve that our state has made “medical marijuana” legal. We are self destructing.
Marcia Khalil, M.D. FACOG
Beckley