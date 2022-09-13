If you have a pulse, you have a purpose in life: How our country is run, how our state is advancing to the future and why isn’t more done about it.
We see those in the media and the press who are one sided with their comments. They ignore problems while the morale of the people is at a all time low, worrying what is facing our country and what will happen next.
The media puts a smiley face on what the country is going through. The press raises its delivery fees and print the same one sided views. They don’t print the true problems facing our country with the flaws in our leadership or how our country can survive all the problems.
We see our military at its lowest. No one wants to enlist the way it is managed now. Something is wrong and we depend on our military.
Our country is divided at its lowest. Our adversaries are advancing such as China, Russia and Iran. There is something wrong.
When you care more about people outside the country than America citizens, when more is given to those outside the country than our struggling military veteran annd our homeless population iis camped on our city streets, there is something wrong.
Citizens can’t afford to be close minded. Take an honest, factual look at the decisions that are being made. How it has effected our country, our military.
Open your eyes to what has happened and will continue if you let it.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring
