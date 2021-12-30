Polls consistently show that 75 percent of Americans support a Constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United and return our democracy to "we the people" by getting Big Money out of our campaigns and governance. The recent controversy between Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, and the rest of his Democratic coalition provides a perfect example of why this amendment proposal enjoys such broad, cross-partisan support.
Last September, Senator Manchin, referring to the Build Back Better (BBB) reconciliation proposal, stated, "I can't support $3.5 trillion [over ten years, or $350 billion/year] more in spending when we have already spent $5.4 trillion since last March [on pandemic relief]…” Sen. Manchin insisted that $1.5 trillion over 10 years ($150 billion/year) was his upper limit. More recently, he announced on Fox News that he couldn’t support the current version of BBB, citing concerns about inflation.
And yet, just last July, Sen. Manchin had no problem voting in favor of the 2022 single-year military budget of $768 billion, which was $25 billion more than President Biden requested and five times Sen. Manchin’s proposed budget for BBB.
Why does Senator Manchin continue to block progress on BBB, which would promote renewable energy jobs, extend black lung disability benefits, and lower out-of-pocket costs for child care, elder care, health care, prescription drugs, housing, and college? West Virginia, which ranks near the bottom in the country for measures of wealth, health, and education, and which relies heavily on federal aid, would be among the greatest beneficiaries of the provisions of BBB.
Given his constituents’ wide support for BBB (including America’s largest coal mining union), what else could be influencing Sen. Manchin’s refusal to budge on BBB? Let’s examine who his biggest campaign funders are. According to opensecrets.org, four of his top five campaign funders are oil, gas, and mining companies; in fact, he received more campaign donations from these industries than any other senator in the current election cycle. Moreover, Manchin owes his personal wealth to the coal industry and frequently meets with their lobbyists. There are also generous campaign contributions from the pharmaceutical, insurance, and military industries and from accounting firms whose wealthiest clients oppose higher taxes to pay for BBB. Before Manchin issued his “No” on Fox News, corporate donations poured into his political action committee (PAC), many from GOP donors.
It isn’t surprising that among Manchin’s top 20 campaign contributors, none appear to represent child or elder care workers, none have lobbyists advocating for clean energy, lower prescription drug prices or reduced community college tuition.
In the end, perhaps Sen. Manchin will step up and do what he was elected to do: represent West Virginians and support legislation, like BBB, that improves their lives. But in our current, post‑Citizens United world, representing campaign funders rather than constituents has become all too common. We need to amend the Constitution to clarify that the Founders intended Congress to represent our citizens, not Big Money special interests. Learn more about the amendment movement at americanpromise.net
Judy Childs
Wilmington, DE