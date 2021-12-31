I am proud of a fellow Mountaineer, Sen. Joe Manchin. Joe is standing strong and brave for what he knows is right or wrong. He is enduring immense pressure for not following the crowd and voting along party lines. That’s my opinion, which brings me to a major point of writing today. Why are opinions that have an obvious bias given front page space, while the opinion of others is relegated to the Opinion page?
The political interpretation/ramblings of Associated Press writers seem to be better suited to the opinion page instead of page one. The Friday, Dec. 17, edition of The Register-Herald has two AP writers passing judgment on Sen. Manchin in an obvious negative light (“Manchin is singularly halting Biden’s agenda”). Manchin was elected to represent his constituency and is doing just that. However, these writers consistently choose to portray him as being “showered” with special treatment and even being shown President Biden’s home. Of course, this assumes that a former governer of little West Virginia has never seen such nice things, has he? The AP is consistent in writing a narrative that opposes conservative, middle class beliefs.
One senator is quoted as being “very frustrated” with Manchin’s stance, but obviously not so frustrated that he/she reveals his/her identity, therefore granted anonymity. How cowardly! Can it be that the anonymous senator knows that his/her constituency is in agreement with Manchin, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer won’t allow that? Anonymity means no transparency, which means no consequences, which means re-election is safe.
Compare AP articles on the front page with articles on the opinion page and you will see the similarities. Biased opinions belong on the opinion page and not given the priority of front page news.
Sen. Manchin, stay strong for America and this retired coal miner.
Ron Murdock
Jacksonville, FL