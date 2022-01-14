I don’t live in West Virginia but I am a citizen of the United States and a Southerner by birth, ancestry, and inclination. My family never had money but we always had an education. And we always read. And we always loved the land. I’ve swum, fished and rafted some of the most beautiful rivers in the South and grown gardens in our red, sandy and clay soil.
To some of you Joe Manchin is a hero. I do not agree. I first heard about climate change 40 years ago working during the summer as a young teacher at Oak Ridge National Lab. I’ve counseled my students to recycle, to protect the land and to leave the ocean untouched. I love the earth and I would vehemently disagree with anyone making money off of its destruction. We want to send good jobs to West Virginia, to give quality child care and education to your children. Your state and the country deserves a chance to shine. I’m afraid Joe only wants to line his pocket. A Maserati? Really??
Sherry Little
Tequesta, FL