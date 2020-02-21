Interesting to note that Sen. Joe Manchin votes to impeach, then after hearing West Virginia weigh in, he says he might vote for President Trump in November. Then after Trump chides and derides him, he turns on the president again and says Trump does not represent who we are. News flash, Joe: You are the one who does not represent who we are.
Mountaineers are not fence riders and don’t speak out of both sides of their mouth. Hard to respect someone who has no spine. Our motto is “Mountaineers are always free and Joe must go!”
Neil Gwinn
Meadow Bridge