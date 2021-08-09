According to the daily reports, there are a lot of available jobs but, with the federal programs having increased unemployment benefits for the present, many people are reluctant to return to the labor force or even look for a job.
With this in mind, West Virginians can take small comfort in knowing that on the West Virginia state level there is a recently reported need for staffing in the office of the Public Service Commission, which I believe would involve doing nothing except being issued rubber stamps for “Application Received” and “Application Granted” which, at the risk of sounding harsh, notice was recently received by customers of “Mountaineer Gas.”
Natural gas distributed by Mountaineer Gas Company, as well as gas provided to mainline tap consumers via pipelines owned by third parties, can vary in terms of BTU content and other heating characteristics. Some gas supplied to Mountaineer from wells located in West Virginia may have a higher BTU value than processed gas.
Mountaineer receives the majority of its gas from large interstate transmission lines. This gas is processed to ensure uniform heating value. However, customers in some parts of West Virginia, as well as consumers who receive their gas via mainline taps on third party pipelines, could receive gas that may not have the same characteristics as processed gas. These differences may include different heating values and the presence of other substances, such as propane, butane, and water vapor that are present when gas is extracted from wells. The characteristics of unprocessed gas can change over time, even when the gas comes from the same well.
As you will see, when you check the thermostat because it seems to be a little cool around the edges, it is. You are paying for natural gas flowing through the meter that doesn’t heat.
Now, while I have your attention, turning to another essential rate regulated by the aforementioned Public Service Commission, water rates are regulated by the gallon, but notice your bill (at least in Lewisburg) comes in 1,000-gallon charges and the separate sewer rate is based on this figure, of course, by the way, more gallons above 1,000, your bill doubles to 2,000.
Finally, in this period when conservation seems to loom loud and clear, why the commercial consideration, the more gallons you use, the less the per gallon charge?
Jack D. Ballard
Lewisburg