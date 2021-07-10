I was only 21 days old on June 6, 1944, when the Allies stormed the beach at Normandy to begin Hitler’s downfall with an invasion of the European mainland.
When the Germans were defeated at the Battle of the Bulge and when United States forces crossed over the Rhine at the Remagen Bridge, then it was all but over for Nazi Germany.
I think that June 6, D-Day, should be recognized by the United States of America and by the whole world as a day of the beginning of freedom. Good ol’ Joe Biden should declare D-Day a day that really means something, as a federal holiday.
Richard A. Bradford
Edwight