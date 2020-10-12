When God is taken out, we see him replaced with the devil in disguise. We have the vengeance, the primitive behavior and lack of humanity. The cowardly assassinations, the blocking of exits to hold police captive to be burned alive, the emergency entrances blocked when wounded police are brought in with some shouting, “I hope you die” or “Let them die slow.” Others posting their harsh depravity on Facebook, laughing and holding their fist up.
The left news and media shy away from showing or reporting the ugliness because the people would gasp at how depraved of humanity we have gone in America.
We saw men jumping to the camera or taking a selfie to spew their profanity. Women and girls with children in tow lowering their self-esteem and their dignity. Ranting for the camera with the filthy, vulgar language of the F word among other lewd words, words children should not be exposed to even for the camera.
This election is crucial for the survival of a civilized country. Ask yourself, do you want more lax control of criminality? More anarchy and burning and endless ambushes? Citizens can’t get help from the leaders of the states and cities to end the lawlessness and the fear they have. They plead to outside help, the government or attorneys general to intervene and bring safety and calm. We don’t need mayors or governors who don’t look after the people, keeping them safe and free from fear of anarchy in their state or city.
No one should ever state that they had been through more than anyone else, or they have been through more hardship than others, because there is always someone who has been through more – more hardship, more death and more cruelty.
Read your Bible. The Jewish people went through unbearable cruelty, they went through endless death and it continues all over the world today. God does not give you what you can handle. God helps you handle what you are given. God has the final say on what we endure.
Voting is such a privilege, and we take it for granted. When you vote, you affect other people’s lives and how your country survives. There are those who want to shut up the will of the people, people using other people’s voting rights or names, using other people’s ballots and mailing them in as their own.
Others feel it’s OK to vote more than once. When you can’t identify them as registered voters, corruption and fraud can rear its ugly head. Fraud is like a cancer; it wants to win at any cost. Fraud should be monitored and watched diligently with harsh charges brought when it occurs.
We all pray this country will come together. Your decision for a Socialist country and more anarchy is up to you, your decision to put the country and its people first. Deal with our enemies firmly and work with all races for change. The decision is yours. Choose wisely and vote honestly.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring