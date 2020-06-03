Imagine my surprise when we opened our street level mailbox this Sunday morning and found a “package” from Magistrate candidate Paul Blume. It was in the postal part, not the newspaper slot. It contained an election flyer and a tube of chapstick with Mr. Blume’s name on it.
This is so wrong on several levels. First of all, as a candidate for magistrate, Mr. Blume should know that it is unlawful for anything to be put in the mailbox other than United States mail.
Second, the gift of chapstick during a pandemic shows a great deal of insensitivity. Nobody wants to put anything on their lips that came from an unknown source. We threw ours away, even though we use chapstick in the winter.
Finally, we voted weeks ago by absentee ballot. I know some have not yet voted, but this lack of foresight reflects poorly on an aspiring magistrate.
Robert S. Baker
Beckley