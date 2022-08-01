When those who are in power come along downing the founding of the country, downing traditions and our way of life, they might have a better idea by looking at the crime and the lawlessness.
Look at the crisis at our open border. Thousands and thousands crossing, some from adversarial countries, drug countries, gang and criminal countries.
Those in power want to turn our vulnerable children into hating their country and their way of life.
American values and treating all the same have no place in their America where you tear people’s character apart and try to destroy anything about them, a country where you no longer trust the media, the written word, because of all the division and bias.
People have every reason to want the blessings of living in America. Look at the lack of freedoms in foreign countries. Those who come here have forgotten that. Many in America have forgotten, too.
People forget to be grateful to be thankful for the America we have. How much was sacrificed to have the country we have?
Our founders and our military sacrificed so much for the rights and freedoms we have. Now, there are those who just want to toss them away. Bias and hatred should never win.
It is hard to believe that our country has fallen short of what it once was. This comes from poor leadership and not caring for America.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring
