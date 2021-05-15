There have been many well-respected and well-admired economists who have stated that our national debt and budget deficits do not pose a threat to the well-being of our economy and our country. However, not all respected economists are saying this.
Republicans are going to instinctively insist that they are "wrong," and Democrats are going to instinctively insist that they are "right." I want to urge both sides to take a long, hard look at this and to try to be as objective as possible. Personally, I would love it if our federal government could safely spend more on social programs that would help everyone in middle and lower classes. However, I would not love it if doing so would hurt and bankrupt our country.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.