Returning ownership and the upkeep and management of Little Beaver State Park to Raleigh County would be a disservice to the citizens of Raleigh County, and the rest of the state, for the following reasons:
1. Under the county’s ownership and management, the park consistently deteriorated. The county made little effort to control detrimental development near the park.
2. Under state management, Little Beaver almost doubled in size. The state added extensive camping facilities, hiking trails and paved roads allowing greater access to all parts of the park, at a cost of $3.5 million. This would not have occurred under county management. In general, under the state’s management, the park has become a much more desirable destination for both tourists and local residents and has seen a steady increase in visitors. This is good for both Raleigh County and the State of West Virginia.
3. Proponents of the county takeover claim many needed repairs have not been done. It should be noted many repairs have been done and other improvements put on hold until the question of future ownership of the park has been settled.
4. Under state ownership, the park has been awarded a fishing quality award from a national organization, as well as rave reviews from camping magazines and tourists. It is a contender for national recognition as one of the safest parks for children in the United States. It does not seem to be in the best interest of anyone to return control of a major West Virginia tourist attraction to the county. The county’s management history and current fiscal constraints make it unlikely they would do a good job of managing this valuable asset.
5. I think it would be obvious that most Raleigh County residents support leaving Little Beaver to state management if the county would honor their pledge to hold public hearings in the Shady Spring District.
6. The current proposal for the county takeover includes $1.5 - $2.5 million in expenditures by the state for dredging and dam repair, and then returning ownership to the county for $1. This makes no fiscal sense.
William Greever
Beckley