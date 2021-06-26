“We have forgotten God. We have forgotten the gracious hand, which preserved us in peace and multiplied and enriched and strengthened us, and we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that all these blessings were produced by some superior wisdom and virtue of our own. Intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving grace, too proud to pray to the God who made us.” (Abraham Lincoln)
“Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin Is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14:34)
“It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favors.” (George Washington)
“Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” (2 Corinthians 3:17)
“Without God, there can be no American form of governments, nor an American way of life. Recognition of the Supreme Being is the first, the most basic expression of Americanism. Thus, the founding fathers of America saw it, and thus with God’s help, it will continue to be.” (Dwight D. Eisenhower)
“We recognize no sovereign but God, and no King but Jesus.” (John Adams)
“The future and success of America is not in the Constitution, but in the laws of God upon which this Constitution is founded.” (James Madison)
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” (Psalm 33:12)
“A society without religion cannot endure, because justice, goodness, and peace cannot prevail without the grace of God.” (Donald Trump)
“Freedom prospers when religion is vibrant and the rule of law under God is acknowledged. If we ever forget that we are One Nation Under God, then we will be a nation gone under.” (Ronald Reagan)
“God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be sure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that His justice cannot sleep forever.” (Thomas Jefferson)
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring