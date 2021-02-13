As a teacher, I told my son at 16, you will need to work to help pay for your health care. We are lucky enough that we can pull our resources together and pay for what we need. Unfortunately, it always hasn’t been easy, especially since I was a widow for so many years of his diagnosis. No child should ever have to get a job to help pay for his own medical expenses. I did tutoring and even waitressing to help with the costs because I knew how the benefits of this sensor would well be worth it. Some, for whatever reason, can’t do this. Access to cheaper life-saving tools like sensors and pumps need proper legislation to come to pass.
Thank you, delegates, for your help on this issue. The lowering of such costs will benefit everyone on both sides of the aisle.
Margaret Vasil-Reider
Morgantown