Well, here I am with 22 books published (21 composed of poetry). Here also I am with a poem included in my 131st anthology, “Best Poets of 2020/Quarantine” by Eber and Wein Publishing; ISBN: 978-160880-684-3.
And here are the 10 museums I’ve been permanently included in: The Planetary Society (in California), National Space Society (New Mexico), National Air and Space Museum (Smithsonian Institute, Washington, D.C.), National Wasp-WWII Museum (Texas), National Museum of African-American History and Culture (Smithsonian Institute), Tuskegee Airman National Historical Museum (Michigan), National British Air and Space Museum (UK), National Museum of Marine Corps (Virginia), and Castle Sir Museum (California), and International African-American Museum makes ten.
I’ve also received two Certificates of Recognition from Sierra Club (2021); two Certificates of Appreciation by the Arbor Day Foundation (2021), two Certificates of Appreciation from Nature Conservancy (2021); one Certificate of Appreciation by Defenders of Wildlife (2021); name and hometown inducted twice into the National Wasp-World War II Museum’s Honorary Flight Log. I became a permanent member of Williamsburg Foundation (Jan. 4, 2021), making 11 museums I’m included in.
Received nomination by The American Legion (2021), received Certificate of Appreciation from the National Museum of the American Indian; became a Legacy Sponsor for Harry S. Truman Library Institute. Name placed permanently on electronic Roll of Honor at National Museum of Marine Corps (March 5, 2021). Became a 2021 Fund Supporter for the American Cancer Society, a Charter Member of IAA Museum, and received the 175th Anniversary Certificate of Appreciation (March 11), from the Smithsonian Institute.
And even more recently received most of this in just four months. What else will the year bring? Life on Venus or Mars? Wait and see.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville