On Jan. 22, we marked the anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision of the U.S. Supreme Court (1973), which legalized the slaughter of unborn babies for any reason. How insane. As a result, more than 63 million babies have been deprived of the right to live, 50 million in the United States alone. If you count up all the lives lost in wars, it would not be as many as abortions have taken. Life does begin at conception, and a fetus is a baby.
Jeremiah 1:5 says: “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee…”
From the time we are conceived until we leave this world, God has a record of us. Every child born or unborn matters to God and we, too, should be equally concerned and fight for their rights. Thankfully, we have pro-life advocates that are standing up for the unborn. It’s been said that the most dangerous place in America is a mother’s womb. We must put an end to taking these innocent, precious lives. Some states have made restrictions on killing babies, but still the battle goes on across our great nation.
Luke 1:15 and 41 tell that John the Baptist was filled with the Holy Spirit before he was even born. The Bible tells us that when Elizabeth, John’s mother, heard the salutation of Mary, the mother of Christ, the babe, John the Baptist, leaped in her womb and she was filled with the Holy Ghost. This is evidence that before we are even born, we have a purpose in God’s great plan. He knows your name, and we were all created to serve the Lord. We as Christians have a responsibility to do our part and proclaim what is right.
Deuteronomy 30:19-20 says: “I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live: That thou mayest love the Lord thy God, and that thou mayest obey his voice, and that thou mayest cleave unto him: for he is thy life, and the length of thy days: that thou mayest dwell in the land which the Lord sware unto thy fathers, to Abraham, to Isaac, and to Jacob, to give them.” Will you choose life?
Bonnie Galford
Wayside