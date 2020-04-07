Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the morning. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.