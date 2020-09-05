September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Shady Spring Branch Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At Shady Spring Branch Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including Virtual Toddler Tales, Overdrive, Hoopla, S.T.E.M. kits, as well as take-home craft kits for children to do.
Shady Spring Branch Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card, come into the library with a valid ID. To learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit http://www.rcplwv.org or visit our Facebook page.
This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is championing the power of a library card as sign-up month honorary chair. Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their own library card. During September, the Shady Spring Branch Library will provide Library Card Sign-up kits containing a brochure about library rules and guidelines, a Wonder Woman bracelet kit, bookmarks and Wonder Woman-decorated candy.
Carolyn Light
Shady Spring