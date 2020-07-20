L - Liberty is opportunity to do what one desires, but it is not license to do wrong.
I - It is independence to try one’s plans, those that are in harmony with, as the founding fathers termed it, ”nature and nature’s God.”
B - Bound by common values, morals and motivations, liberty does not encroach on the rights of others and it wants all life, whether pre-born or nearing the end of life’s journey, to have the ability to experience life until the creator declares their journey’s end.
Bold and daring, liberty, when used for right, can not shrink from the assault of tyrannical oppressors, who in the name of fairness, justice, equality or safety insist upon shackling constitutionally protected rights regarding thought and action.
E - Eternal from the Garden of Eden when God allowed man to choose to love him or consider himself a “god,” liberty does not guarantee the rightness of the decision, but it does demand a choice to be made.
R - Righteousness is the often unacknowledged yet undeniable prerequisite for true liberty, liberty that is free from the destructive consequences that unbridled force of will always meets with.
T - Truth is the shield and sword by which liberty both is justified of its aims and secures the freedoms and liberties of those under tyranny.
Y - You and anyone else who yearns to be all that God created them to be and in the way he created them are the procurers and protectors of our most basic physical, emotional and spiritual needs.
Karen Scott
Ronceverte