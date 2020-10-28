Dear Attorney General Morrisey,

The United States Supreme Court has announced that it will hear arguments in Texas v. California on November 10. This is the lawsuit you have joined, on behalf of the people of West Virginia, that seeks to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

As health care providers, we are calling on you to withdraw our state from this lawsuit. If successful, it will do irreparable harm to the health care coverage of 200,000 West Virginians and to our state’s economy.

We have four sets of questions for you about this lawsuit.

First: In the event that the Supreme Court declares the Affordable Care Act to be unconstitutional, is there a plan to provide medical coverage for the 200,000 West Virginians whose health coverage currently depends upon the ACA? Can the State of West Virginia pick up the tab if thousands of West Virginians impacted by the epidemics of diabetes, lung disease and addiction suddenly find themselves without health coverage?

Second: If the Court overturns the Affordable Care Act, does the state have a plan for mitigating the impact on West Virginia’s medical care providers, hospitals and academic medical centers that will no longer receive payment for services rendered to patients who lose their coverage? Will the state be able to maintain health services in our rural communities?

Third: If the Supreme Court rules in your favor, do you anticipate that the decision would also eliminate the Act’s other healthcare protections such as the provision that closes the Medicare gaps in prescription drug coverage; the provision that prohibits insurance companies from raising premiums, or issuing a policy with a rider excluding coverage for pre-existing conditions, or denying coverage altogether due to pre-existing conditions; and the provisions that create a fairer process for coal miners with lung disease, and their widows, to show that they are eligible for black lung benefits?

The fourth question is related to the impact that elimination of the Affordable Care Act would have on West Virginia’s economy. The non-partisan Commonwealth Fund projects that ending the ACA will cost West Virginia 16,000 jobs, $9.1 billion in lost economic output, and $438 million in state and local revenues. Are these figures consistent with what you estimated before you joined the suit? If not, what is your estimate of the potential impact on West Virginia’s economy?

Maintaining the health of West Virginians is our life’s work. The COVID pandemic has increased the challenges we face in our work and our patients face in their daily lives.

We call on you to remove yourself and our state as one of the 18 state attorneys general supporting this lawsuit until and unless these fundamental questions can be fully answered.

We would appreciate the opportunity to meet with you and discuss what plans you have for addressing the challenges West Virginia would face the day after the Supreme Court vacates the ACA.

Daniel Doyle, M.D., Oak Hill

Michael Schroering, M.D., Fairmont

Joanna Bailey, M.D., Pineville

Agnes Franz, M.D., Fairmont

Jessica McColley, D.O., Elkview

Grace Falbo, D.O., Charleston

Ken Hilsbos, M.D., Fairmont

Katherine Calloway, D.O., M.P.H., Charleston

Joseph Golden, M.D., Beckley

Ilene Blacksberg, M.D., Fairmont

Sue Westfall, M.D., Charleston

Mitch Jacques, M.D., PhD Charleston

Norman Siegel, M.D., Beckley

Ron D Stollings, M.D., Madison

Joseph B. Reed, M.D., Buckhannon

Tracy Hendershot, M.D., FAAF

Elizabeth Kimberly Becher, M.D., Clay

Bob Foster, D.O., Ronceverte

Joan Phillips, M.D., Charleston

Margaret Staggers, M.D., Fayetteville

Benjamin Silverberg, M.D., Morgantown

Ryan Morrison, M.D., Charleston

Jeanne Wahl, D.O., Lewisburg

Laura Miller, D.O., Wheeling

Joe Durkalski, D.O., Wheeling

Barbara Michael, M.D.. Charleston

Patricia Lally, D.O., Rainelle

Chris Hill, M.D., Fayetteville

Abdul Mirza, M.D., Pratt

Rick Spencer, M.D., Morgantown

Rosemarie Cannarella Lorenzetti

M.D., M.P.H., Harpers Ferry

Clinton Curtis, M.D., Oak Hill

Karen Fitzpatrick,M.D., Morgantown

Isaac Hurst,M.D., Lewisburg

Howard Wes Lafferty,D.O., FAAFP Madison

Norman Montalto,D.O., Charleston

Treah Haggerty, M.D. Morgantown

