It may have been the late Molly Ivins that said, “Texas is just Mississippi with good roads.” As a newspaper columnist covering the state legislature, she grew tired of seeing that good ol’ boy, backward-looking mostly white male body protecting the status quo. This year we witness our state legislators digging an even bigger hole. Bring back back room abortions? Sure, Mississippi did. Dictate what parts of our history teachers can teach? Check out HB 4011 and 4016, and SB 498.
What’s next? Copying Georgia’s new attempts to intervene in elections if they disagree with the outcome? I wouldn’t put it past them.
Time to talk to our delegates and senators, let them know we hold the power to resist, and stop this insanity. And then, vote.
Glenn Gaskill
Mabscott