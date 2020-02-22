It made me sick to my stomach to see a law in West Virginia or anywhere else for abortion to have a 22-week ban on it. In that time, they are allowed to take that little life that cannot speak for itself, out of the mother’s womb. And if that little person is still living after the painful extraction, a doctor must be called to save it. What kind of sanity is that?
Abortion should not ever happen in the first place. That is cold-hearted murder. There are protections on the market for women or adoption. Why murder? They can use abortion when the mother’s life is threatened or there was rape involved. But the doctors that make their living from aborting little lives should be locked up or have their license taken away.
Why don’t you outlaw abortion altogether? That would be the right thing to do.
One day there will be a judgment day. What will be your excuse?
God help us.
Mrs. W.T. Hornsby
Flat Top