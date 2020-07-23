Whatever happened to The Golden Rule of doing unto others as you would have them do unto you?
Certainly that is not of any use to all these Marxist/Communist groups who care little for others only what they want and what or who stands in their way. One such group calls themselves Black Lives Matter. Well, if that be their actual agenda, then where are the protests out in front of the Planned Parenthood clinics who are murdering black and white babies every day? Where is the outcry when black police officers are killed in the line of duty? What about the black people killing black people and innocent others in the major cities?
No, shame on them or any other group who all they care about is destroying this nation and getting their Marxist/Communist agenda into control. They have overtaken most of the low social media which constantly fuels their far left destructive agenda.
Go ahead take down all the historical statutes, indoctrinate our school children with your lies, feed them perversion of every dimension, rewrite this nation’s history to suit your agenda, destroy all the churches, wipe out all good moral values, take over with what you think will be some kind of utopia and you will have accomplished another communist country.
Most of these Black Lives Matter and Antifa and other groups of like manner seem to think the government is something separate from them. Their obvious basic lack of respect for law and government officials has come from the concept that if a citizen does not agree with the law, then he does not need to obey. They think their lawlessness as freedom. Quite wrong because out of that kind of freedom can come no stable society, only more lawlessness, violence and, eventually, anarchy.
Where will the Christian stand in this time of great upset in our once great nation?
Sandy Dupree
Union