By now, many people have found empty store shelves for hand sanitizer and disinfectant supplies, due to increased demand for preparedness and use in regard to the Covid-19 epidemic. There are additional shortages for protective gear for health care workers and first responders, such as N95 respiratory masks that prevent inhalation of viral particles.
Since awareness of the vigorous epidemic spread of the Covid-19 infection goes back to January of this year, it would be reasonable to expect government efforts to encourage industry to rapidly ramp up their production of the protective agents and sanitizing products. It would have been prudent for a federal government response, probably at a White House level, to engage relevant industry leaders to shift their production to higher levels of these products and substances, in the likely anticipation that this epidemic would go worldwide, including to the United States. If they had, we would probably not now be experiencing shortages.
However, there has been no indication that the White House even considered the extensive spread of Covid-19, let alone, made efforts to have industry, and hence our society, be better prepared for the eventual spread to the United States. This demonstrates a failure of our president and White House staff to foresee and engage industry for the preparedness our country needs.
Joseph I. Golden MD
Beckley